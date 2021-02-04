GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (GPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million.

Shares of CVE:GPV opened at C$38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.47.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares in the company, valued at C$12,129,352.95.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

