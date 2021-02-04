GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $616.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.06.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
