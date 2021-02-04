GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $616.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

