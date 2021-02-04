Gregory P. Hill Sells 34,934 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory P. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hess alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65.

Hess stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 2,385,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.