Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.91

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.91 and traded as high as $46.84. Greif shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 136,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Greif by 21,230.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

