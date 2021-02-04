Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.91

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.91 and traded as high as $46.84. Greif shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 136,775 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.
In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Greif by 21,230.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
