Grimm Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Grimm has a market cap of $7,746.95 and approximately $65.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001117 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.