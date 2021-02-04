Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.59 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Grin has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.89 or 0.04384703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.01150520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00481637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00405248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00245660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020918 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,631,220 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

