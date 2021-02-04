Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.06 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,900.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.57 or 0.04334789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00396588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.01142812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00482365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00405971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00249606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,580,580 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

