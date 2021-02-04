Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) recently:
- 1/26/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “
- 1/25/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “
- 1/21/2021 – Gritstone Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Gritstone Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “
Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
