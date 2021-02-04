Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) recently:

1/26/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

1/25/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

1/21/2021 – Gritstone Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Gritstone Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Get Gritstone Oncology Inc alerts:

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.