Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 7.3%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.19. 1,143,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 778,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Groupon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

