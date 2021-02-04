Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits Market Cap of $24.92 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for $162.20 or 0.00438661 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $1.65 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

