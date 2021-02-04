Grupo Aeromexico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Stock Price Down 31.8%

Shares of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) dropped 31.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 230,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,308% from the average daily volume of 16,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Grupo Aeromexico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo in Mexico and internationally. As of October 17, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 130 aircraft comprising Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners, and Embraer 170 and 190 aircraft covering approximately 1,000 destinations in 179 countries.

