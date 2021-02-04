Grupo Santander Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Hold

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 781,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,779,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.18.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.