Grupo Santander Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Hold

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 781,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,779,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

