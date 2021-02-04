Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of GES opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess’ by 46.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 115.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

