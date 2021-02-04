Guider (GDR) Market Cap Reaches $24,003.10

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 119.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $24,003.10 and approximately $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01301730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.89 or 0.05973895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.