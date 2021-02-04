Gulden 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,059.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $61,059.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00395274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,660,561 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

