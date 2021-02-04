Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 4.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 4,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GUKYF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

