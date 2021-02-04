GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by Citigroup

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 126,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,240 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

