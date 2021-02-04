H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEOFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

