H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (HEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million.

Get H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) alerts:

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$240.00 million and a PE ratio of -103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,869,366.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,006,438 shares of company stock worth $12,013,474.

About H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.