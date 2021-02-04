Hakka.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $443,376.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $443,376.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00147430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00093979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00244058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040797 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,480,590 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

