Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Down 8.4%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. 588,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 436,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
HNRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
