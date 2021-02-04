Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Down 8.4%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. 588,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 436,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

HNRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.