Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 239,189 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.