Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 56,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

