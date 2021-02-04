Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,492 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

