Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 33,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,269. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.