Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $15.10 on Thursday, reaching $2,054.97. 36,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,650.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

