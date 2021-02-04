Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $93.96. 28,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

