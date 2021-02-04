Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$36.50 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HDI. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.22. 26,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.81. The company has a market cap of C$638.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$30.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,495,625. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699 over the last quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

