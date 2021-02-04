Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDIUF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

HDIUF traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

