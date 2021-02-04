Harmony (ONE) One Day Volume Hits $21.65 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and $21.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,232,085,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,471,011,366 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

