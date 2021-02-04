Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 29,730 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,154. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

