Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,885 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.