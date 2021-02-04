Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 96,550 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,244,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,296,000 after purchasing an additional 116,728 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.68. 20,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

