Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.70. 11,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.