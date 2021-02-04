Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $130.63. 41,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,903. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

