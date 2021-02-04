Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

