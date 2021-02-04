Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Booking stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,026.45. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,762. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,904.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

