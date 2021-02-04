Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.