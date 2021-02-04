Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 7,959 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.83. 29,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

