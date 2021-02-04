Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.30. 42,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.