Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

