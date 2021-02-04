Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 479,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,304,164. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

