Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.