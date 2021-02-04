Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

