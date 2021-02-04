Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $28 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,075. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

