Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,056. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

