Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,295,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.94 on Thursday, reaching $843.75. The company had a trading volume of 235,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $771.67 and its 200-day moving average is $512.22. The stock has a market cap of $799.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.24, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.