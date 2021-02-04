Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 45,818 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

