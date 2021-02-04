Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,988 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $236.29. 22,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

