Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,153 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,658. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

